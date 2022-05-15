Photos: Meet Michelle Steffen, SI Swim Search Finalist

Like always, this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will feature some women making their magazine debuts.

Among the the 2022 SI Swim rookies is Michelle Steffen, an Argentinian lawyer-turned-model. Steffen still puts her law background to good use, helping models secure beneficial contracts.

A self-described "clumsy, outgoing and persevering person," Steffen secured a tremendous opportunity for herself as one of this year's SI Swim finalists.

A coffee and cat lover, she's sure to leave her mark on this year's edition.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is set to be released in full online on Monday morning.

You can view more from the 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.