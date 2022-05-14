Photos: Meet SI Swim Rookie Cindy Kimberly

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Cindy Kimberly attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Leon Bennett/Getty Images

In just a few days, the latest edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will finally be released to the public.

While a few familiar names will be featured, this year, the rookies are getting plenty of buzz. Among them is a social media superstar, who first burst onto the scene thanks to a social media post from Justin Bieber.

Cindy Kimberly may have become known to the public thanks to the famous musician, but she has taken the media world by storm. In addition to modeling, she also creates music, hosts a podcast and has a clothing line in the works.

From her bio on SI Swim:

Making her SI Swimsuit debut, Cindy Kimberly was discovered in 2015 when Justin Bieber posted a photo of her to his Instagram account. After causing a stir on social media, the 23-year-old Amsterdam native has appeared in music videos and runway shows and on magazine covers. The talented SI Swimsuit rookie is also a dancer and illustrator who will soon release music and host a podcast, and is developing her own clothing brand.

Kimberly said getting the call from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is something her teenage self never would have believed.

"Wow, honestly, everything," she said. "Maybe the fact that 15-year- old me would never believe me if I told her. But overall, I think just being able to be a part of something that embraces so many different types of women, making them feel celebrated and beautiful is truly an honor."

