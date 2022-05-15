Photos: Meet SI Swimsuit Rookie Kamie Crawford

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Kamie Crawford attends day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Kamie Crawford will be making her SI Swim debut in this year's edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The 2022 edition of the prestigious print magazine will release on Monday. In it, Crawford makes her debut.

Crawford joins a long list of veterans and rookies who'll be featured.

Crawford was crowned Miss Teen USA in her younger years.

Now 29 years of age, the new SI Swim model is a TV presenter and has a keen interest in fitness and well being.

Learn more about Crawford from her SI Swim bio:

Former Miss Teen USA Kamie Crawford is well prepared to make her SI Swimsuit debut this year. The 29-year-old Fordham University graduate and TV presenter is a body positivity advocate who was on her own fitness and wellness journey long before her Swimsuit shoot in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The oldest of six girls, Crawford comes from a diverse background that includes Jamaican, German, English, Cuban, Indian and African American ancestry.

