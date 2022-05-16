Photos: Meet SI Swim Search Finalist Gigi Robinson

(Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is set to hit newsstands later this week, but it'll be released online on Monday morning.

While the 2022 edition of the iconic swimsuit magazine will feature several familiar names, it will feature some new ones, too.

Gigi Robinson, a GenZ thought leader and mental health advocate, is making her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Robinson is a Sports Illustrated Swim Search finalist for 2022. She's the founder ofIts Gigi LLC, a creative media company focused on ethical partnerships. Robinson also hosts a podcast for Spotify titled Everything You Need Is Within.

The model has battled several chronic illnesses and is determined to help those fighting similar situations.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will highlight her strength.

Robinson is one of several SI Swim Search finalists making her debut in the 2022 edition of the magazine.

More on the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be seen here.