Photos: Meet SI Swim Search Finalist Victoria Vesce

Victoria Vesce is one of several notable Sports Illustrated Swim Search finalists for the 2022 edition of the iconic magazine.

While the 2022 issue will have several familiar names featured, there will be some new ones, too. Vesce is among the new names to be featured in the 2022 edition of the magazine.

Vesce was born and raised in North Carolina. She majored in journalism at NC State.

During her college years, Vesce was a member of the Charlotte Hornets dance team.

Vesce was diagnosed with a brain tumor while studying for the LSAT, losing half of her hearing instantly. She's gone on to enroll in law school while pursuing a modeling career.

Vesce is certainly a motivating story in more ways than one.

