Photos: Meet SI Swimsuit Model Duckie Thot

THE BROOKLYN BOROUGH OF NEW YORK CITY, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Duckie Thot attends Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Launch on September 7, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

The upcoming release of the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition is just a few days away.

SI Swim has featured some of the biggest names in the modeling world, former athletes and the next up-and-coming modeling talent. Nyadak "Duckie" Thot is one of the latest to join the SI Swim party.

She burst onto the modeling scene after being featured on Season 8 of Australia’s Next Top Model in 2013 as a 17-year-old. Thot, who is of South Sudanese descent, announced she was an SI Swim rookie earlier this year.

"I’m so excited to announce that I’m a Sports Illustrated Rookie!" she said in a post on Instagram. "Thank you, @mj_day and the entire team at @si_swimsuit for believing in me; shooting this was a dream!! It still hasn’t sunken in yet, but I am beyond honored to be a part of the family."

Thot opened up on what it means to help the modeling world focus on diversity and inclusion.

“Being a minority in any line of work should encourage people to create space for others that reflect their ethnic backgrounds. I’m South Sudanese born and raised in Australia; this moment is rare for people like me. I’m grateful to represent both my home countries and represent Africa on a global scale. With my rookie status, I’m hoping to inspire young girls who look like me to see and know there is space for them, too.”

Just over three years ago, she was also part of the Victoria's Secret show.

Thot, 26, will be featured in the next SI Swim edition when it launches on Monday, May 16.

