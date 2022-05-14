Photos: Meet SI Swimsuit Model Tanaye White

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - JULY 23: (L-R) Meighan Wright, Tanaye White, and Ally Courtnall attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebration of the launch of the 2021 Issue at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on July 23, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit) Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

In just a few days, the latest edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will make its return to the world.

There will be plenty of new faces in the upcoming release, but there are a few established veterans coming back as well. One of those is Tanaye White, who will be making her third appearance in the SI Swimsuit edition.

White is back for her third consecutive year with SI Swim after being a finalist in the SI Swim model search just four years ago.

To learn a little more about Tanaye, here's her bio from SI Swim:

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Maryland, Tanaye White went on to earn a master’s in public relations and communications from Georgetown University. White transitioned her career path to full-time modeling after becoming a finalist in SI Swimsuit’s 2018 model search, ultimately becoming a coveted SI Swimsuit Rookie in ’21. White now spends her time in New York City and leverages her strong social media following to bring attention to mental health initiatives and is a vocal advocate for diversity and inclusion as well as body positivity initiatives.

