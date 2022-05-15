Photos: Meet SI Swimsuit Search Finalist Mady Dewey

In addition to a host of established veterans, there will be some new faces in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

One of them is Mady Dewey, an entrepreneur and podcaster who is one of the SI Swim Search finalists. Dewey is the co-founder of Herd, a female-founded social media app that launched one year ago.

Additionally, Dewey co-hosts the Socially Well podcast and is a content creator on TikTok.

The Chapman University grad got her career started in big tech before leaving the industry and embarking on her new path.

Dewey, 25, is a native of Santa Clarita, California. She told SI back in March that one of her wishes is "to see more women founders have their biggest dreams made a reality."

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is set to be released in full online on Monday morning.

