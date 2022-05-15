Photos: Meet Sports Illustrated Swim Seach Finalist Drew Dorsey

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 18: Drew Dorsey attends the JustFab x Ayesha Curry Spring Collection Launch at Sweet July on March 18, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for JustFab) Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

Drew Dorsey is one of several new names set to be featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

While the 2022 edition of the iconic magazine - set to be released online on Monday morning - will feature several familiar names, it will feature some new ones, too.

Dorsey, a Sports Illustrated Swim Search Finalist, is set to make her debut in the 2022 edition of the legendary magazine.

Dorsey, a California native, is a media host and model, doing most of her work on YouTube.

The Los Angeles, California native studied journalism in college. She's done work for Hearst Media’s Clevver Style and Uproxx’s/WMX’s Wom/n Worldwide and Culture Quick Bites.

The 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is set to hit newsstands on Monday morning.

More on the 2022 edition of the iconic magazine can be viewed here.