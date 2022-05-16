Photos: Meet Sports Illustrated Swim Search Finalist Ashley Byrd

Ashley Byrd is set to make her debut in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue this year.

The 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will hit newsstands later this week, but it'll be released in full online Monday morning.

Byrd is one of several SI Swim Search finalists making her debut in the 2022 edition of the magazine.

"Ladies, it doesn’t matter where u come from or what u look like, you can do anything, you can do it all. Often times as women, many try to limit us, but we don’t have to conform to their “normal” we get to create our own rules! Keep going, don’t give up on what you want, because it’s all on the other side of fear," she wrote on Instagram.

The SI Swim Search finalist is a first-generation college graduate, with a degree in Criminal Justice from Southern University.

Byrd was a basketball player in college, as well.

Byrd also holds a Masters in Public Administration, though she's currently pursuing a full-time career in modeling in Los Angeles.

More on the 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be seen here.