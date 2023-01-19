Photos: Meet Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Newest Model

TODAY -- Pictured: Melissa Wood-Tepperberg on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images) NBC/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit officially announced that Melissa Wood-Tepperberg will be part of their 2023 rookie class.

Wood-Tepperberg wears a lot of hats to say the least. She's a certified health and wellness coach, an entrepreneur, a wife and a mother.

For years, Wood-Tepperberg dreamt of becoming a model for SI Swimsuit. As you'd expect, she's thrilled about working with the iconic brand.

"Since I was a teenager I remember flipping through the pages of SI and feeling such strength, beauty and empowerment from the many women who covered these iconic pages," she wrote on Instagram. "But never in my life did I ever think that at the age of 40 and being a mother of two that I would now be in SI. It didn’t happen for me in my 20’s or in my 30’s and there was definitely a part of me that thought that ship had sailed. But the more I connect so deeply to my work and the realm of infinite possibilities…I truly never lost sight of envisioning being a sports illustrated model."

Wood-Tepperberg has already developed quite the fan base. She currently has over a million followers on Instagram.

Her followers love her suggestions when it comes to yoga and Pilates workouts.

In addition to her work as a Pilates instructor, Wood-Tepperberg provides some advice for anyone going through a tough time.

"Perfectionism holds you right there," Wood-Tepperberg said. "With no space to grow because the thought of things not living up to your standards paralyzes you from moving forward. It’s an interesting feeling to observe as someone who thought they were a “recovering perfectionist”. The more self aware I become, the more I see the things in my life that could improve. But…that messy part of me, makes me - me. So as much as I want to grow, evolve and expand into that best version of myself, it’s important to love all of the parts of ourselves that make us who we are. Imperfectly perfect."

Wood-Tepperberg should fit right in with the rest of the SI Swimsuit family.

You can get an early look at Wood-Tepperberg's photoshoot here.