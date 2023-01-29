Photos: Meet The Newest SI Swimsuit Rookie Melissa Wood-Tepperberg

TODAY -- Pictured: Melissa Wood-Tepperberg on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images) NBC/Getty Images

Melissa Wood-Tepperberg is the latest rookie to be announced for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

SI revealed that Wood-Tepperbeg, a fitness guru, model and yoga and Pilates instructor, would be featured in this year's SI Swim edition earlier this month.

"Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, the founder of Melissa Wood Health, the queen of mindfulness, an extremely successful business woman, and our newest SI Swimsuit 2023 Rookie is here to kick off yet another epic year full of women who empower, inspire and use their platforms to be both seen and heard," the official SI Swimsuit Instagram account said on January 19.



"Melissa does exactly that by encouraging us all to be the best versions of ourselves through her health and wellness content. Through that, she has a worldwide group of women that look to her for advice and we are so happy to have her as part of this year’s issue!"

Wood-Tepperberg, who is best known for her MWH wellness platform, had her debut photo shoot in Dominica, and SI shared some of the photos in that IG post.

The outlet also released a video documenting Wood-Tepperberg's first-ever shoot for the iconic publication.

A native of Syracuse, N.Y., Wood-Tepperberg began her health and fitness career filming and sharing at-home workouts back in 2019.

Since then, she's amassed more than one million Instagram followers and has had the chance to pose for SI.

"It feels so beyond incredible to be a Sports Illustrated rookie,” Wood-Tepperberg said. “I can’t fully believe it, but then I can believe it because I’m here and I’m doing it, and it just feels phenomenal.”

Wood-Tepperberg, Nicole Williams English and Mady Dewey are the first three SI Swim rookies announced for this year.

