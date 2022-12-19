Photos: Meet The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Making Headlines

(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model Ashley Graham is trending on social media on Monday.

Unfortunately, someone made a rude remark about Graham, who went viral for her party outfit over the weekend. This has led to an onslaught of tweets about Graham on social media on Monday.

Graham, who previously posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, landing the cover, is one of the most well-liked models in the magazine's recent history.

Graham appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2016 as a rookie.

"Ashley Graham, who appeared on the SI Swimsuit cover as a rookie in 2016, is a leading advocate for body positivity and inclusion. She wrote her first book, A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like, in 2017. In addition to modeling, Ashley has her own line of lingerie and swimwear and appeared as a judge on America’s Next Top Model," Sports Illustrated Swimsuit writes.

Amidst the viral social media debate, Graham is being praised for her positivity.

"There is simply no need to go out of your way to tear down a woman who is killing it in her professional life and seems happy in her personal life. Ashley Graham is stunning, but your negativity makes you look like trash," one fan wrote.

Graham, 35, is from Lincoln, Nebraska. She was reportedly first identified as a modeling candidate back in 2000 at the mall in Nebraska.

Since then, she's had a great career full of success.

Hopefully, she's not letting the Twitter trolls get to her.