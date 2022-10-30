Photos: Meet The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models Going Viral
Happy Halloween, everyone.
Two Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models are trending on social media for their costumes this year.
Christen Harper and Katie Austin, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookies of the Year, dressed up together for the holiday this year.
"happy halloween from your @si_swimsuit rookies of the year👻," Austin wrote.
Both Christen and Katie have significant followings on social media. They posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue this past year and have earned Rookie of the Year status.
Harper is engaged to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. They began dating when he was playing for the Rams.
Austin, meanwhile, is a former college athlete. Her mom is a famous fitness icon and she's taken up the family business, as well, with a massive following on social media.
We'll be seeing both Christen and Katie in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue moving forward quite a bit.