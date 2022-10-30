Photos: Meet The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models Going Viral

Getty

Happy Halloween, everyone.

Two Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models are trending on social media for their costumes this year.

Christen Harper and Katie Austin, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookies of the Year, dressed up together for the holiday this year.

"happy halloween from your @si_swimsuit rookies of the year👻," Austin wrote.

Both Christen and Katie have significant followings on social media. They posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue this past year and have earned Rookie of the Year status.

Harper is engaged to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. They began dating when he was playing for the Rams.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Jared Goff and Christen Harper attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Austin, meanwhile, is a former college athlete. Her mom is a famous fitness icon and she's taken up the family business, as well, with a massive following on social media.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Katie Austin (L) and Denise Austin attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Katie Austin (L) and fitness instructor-author Denise Austin attend Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2017 at Pauley Pavilion on July 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

We'll be seeing both Christen and Katie in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue moving forward quite a bit.