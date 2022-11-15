Photos: Melissa Satta's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 30: Melissa Satta attends "J'Accuse" (An Officer And A Spy) premiere during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 30, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

In honor of the 2010 World Cup, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit had a few soccer-themed photoshoots. Italian TV host Melissa Satta participated in this issue while wearing nothing but body paint.

Satta had an Italy jersey painted on her for the 2010 issue of the iconic magazine.

Although this was a new experience for Satta, she enjoyed her time with the SI Swim team.

"It's a really hard job, but they did an amazing job," Satta said while on set. "It wasn't like you were naked. I had something on."

A behind-the-scenes look at Satta's photoshoot with SI Swim can be seen here.

This was the only appearance Satta made in an issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

She's not the only soccer-themed model, though.

Satta remains a very popular figure. She has over 4.7 million followers on Instagram.

You can view all of Satta's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.