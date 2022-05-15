Photos: Nicole Petrie Ready For Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Debut

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is set to be released online on Monday morning.

While there will be several familiar names in the issue, there will be some new ones, too.

The Sports Illustrated Swim Search brings new models into the issue every year. This year, Nicole Petrie is one of those models.

Petrie, one of the Sports Illustrated Swim Search finalists, is set to make her debut in the magazine this year. The 2022 edition of the magazine will be released online on Monday morning and hit newsstands later this week.

Petrie, a model and activist, has a big platform on TikTok, where she has more than 1 million followers.

The Wisconsin native is currently a full-time caregiver for her mother, who's suffering from Frontal Temporal Degeneration.

Petrie earned a degree in psychology and also played volleyball in college. While pursuing a modeling career, she's also advocating for FTD.

