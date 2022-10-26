Photos: Nina Agdal's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK - JULY 07: Nina Agdal attends Hamptons Magazine dinner for Nina Agdal at Si Si Restaurant on July 07, 2022 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Hamptons Magazine ) Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Nina Agdal made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2012. The following year, she participated in the "Body Paint" series.

Agdal wore nothing but body paint for a photoshoot with Ariel Meredith in the Bahamas.

A behind-the-scenes look at Agdal's "Body Paint" photoshoot can be seen here.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was clearly pleased with Agdal's work. She returned for the 2014, 2015 and 2016 issues of the magazine.

Here are some of the top photos of Agdal:

Agdal has not returned since the 2017 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Agdal appeared on the 2014 cover of SI Swim alongside Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Agdal return for a future issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

You can view all of the photos from Agdal's 2013 photoshoot here.