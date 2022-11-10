Photos: Olympic Star's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Swimmer Natalie Coughlin poses for a portrait at the USOC Rio Olympics Shoot at Quixote Studios on November 21, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

In 2012, former Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. It was an experience she'll never forget.

Coughlin wore nothing but body paint for her photoshoot with SI Swim.

During an interview with SI, Coughlin revealed what it was like participating in this photoshoot.

"The first half hour was kinda strange. And then, after a half hour, you kinda forget that you're naked because you're completely covered," Coughlin said.

This was the only issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that Coughlin was featured in.

Coughlin, 40, had an extraordinary career. She finished her Olympic career with a whopping 12 medals.

In addition to her success at the Olympics, Coughlin won plenty of medals in the World Championships and Pan Pacific Championships. She also became the first woman to ever complete the 100-meter backstroke in less than one minute.

You can view all of Coughlin's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.