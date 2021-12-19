Photos: Paige Spiranac’s Favorite SI Swimsuit Pictures

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac is on the long list of notable athletes to pose for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, is also a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

Shooting for the 2022 edition of the iconic magazine issue is underway. Perhaps we’ll see another notable athlete or two posing for next year’s issue.

Spiranac posed for the magazine back in 2018.

“I’ve been a fan for such a long time and I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would get the opportunity to be a part of the SI Swimsuit family. I get chills every time I think about it. So yes, it’s still that hard to believe and I’m still in disbelief!” she told SI Swim.

Spiranac has shared some of her favorite shots on social media.

So @SI_Swimsuit magazine comes out tomorrow!! Make sure to go pick up a copy☺️ Still in disbelief I’ll be in it😱 #SISwim pic.twitter.com/Ka48yabXdY — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 13, 2018

Spiranac has made it clear that she’s comfortable in her own skin.

“I don’t mind being sexy. I love my body. It’s part of who I am,” she admitted on a recent podcast episode.

Who do you want to see posing in 2022?