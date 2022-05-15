Photos: Paige Spiranac's Favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shots

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is set to be released online on Monday morning.

Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have posed for the iconic magazine issue. This year, we had some more athletes posing, including five WNBA stars. More from the WNBA stars and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can be seen here.

Former professional golfer turned sports media star Paige Spiranac is among those who have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Spiranac's favorite shots have been shared on social media.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit tweeted out some of their favorite shots from Spiranac's photoshoots, too.

Spiranac is one of several notable athletes to be featured in the magazine, including Alex Morgan, Genie Bouchard, Lindsey Vonn, Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, among others.

