Photos: Paige VanZant’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Pictures

Over the years, several big-time athletes have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Among the athletes to pose for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is Paige VanZant. The popular MMA fighter posed for the magazine back in 2019.

VanZant shared an honest admission on her decision to pose for the magazine.

“This is my way of not holding anything back. I want people to know that you don’t have to choose. You do not have to label yourself as one thing because that’s what surrounds you. I’m not scared anymore to show how girly I am. To go from an amazing UFC finish win in January, to shooting for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine in February could not be more of a dream come true,” she said.

“I was unbelievably shocked that SI Swimsuit called and asked if I would be apart of their magazine. I have constantly been having to prove to the world and UFC fans that you can be beautiful and a bad ass at the same time. Well, now it’s my moment to shine,” she told SI.com.

