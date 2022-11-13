Photos: Ronda Rousey's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some prominent athletes over the years, including some from the fighting world.

Ronda Rousey is among them.

Rousey, one of the most-popular MMA fighters of all-time, has since branched out into other areas, including wrestling, acting and modeling.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured Rousey a couple of times, as well.

Some of Rousey's top "Body Paint" photos have gone viral.

Rousey is one of several notable athletes to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of her top "Body Paint" photos have gone viral on social media.

Rousey is one of several notable athletes to get featured in the prominent magazine.

Who should we see featured in 2023?