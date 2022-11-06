Photos: Ronda Rousey's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

Ronda Rousey has been a star both on and off of the fighting mat over the years.

The legendary MMA star turned wrestler turned actress has done a lot over the course of her career.

Rousey, one of the top female fighters of all-time, has always been an intimidating athlete, but she's shown off her soft side with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Some of her top "Body Paint" issue photos have gone viral on social media.

Rousey is one of several top athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Rousey is one of multiple notable fighters to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, as Paige VanZant has also been a part of it.

Some of the best "Body Paint" photos can be view on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's website.