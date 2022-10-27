Photos: Ronda Rousey's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 14: UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey of the United States steps off the scale during the UFC 193 weigh-in at Etihad Stadium on November 14, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

Earlier this summer, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured a few notable athletes, including WNBA legend Sue Bird.

Over the years, a number of iconic athletes have suited up for the Swimsuit issue in the past. In 2016, former UFC champion Ronda Rousey had the chance to partake in an exclusive photoshoot.

Rousey was part of the body paint shoot and was later named one of the three cover models for the 2016 issue.

He "Body Paint" series took place in Petit St. Vincent. SI Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Rousey's photoshoot here.

Rousey first took part in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot back in 2015 before returning the next year for the body paint section and taking over the cover.

You can view Rousey's full photoshoot with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.