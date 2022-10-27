Photos: Rose Bertram's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

Belgian model Rose Bertram arrives for the screening of the film "A Felesegem Tortenete" (The Story Of My Wife) at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on July 14, 2021. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images) VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

In 2015, Belgian model Rose Bertram made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. She posed for the iconic magazine in nothing but body paint.

Bertram's rookie photoshoot with SI Swim took place in St. John, US Virgin Islands. It was a fun experience for her to say the least.

"The time that it takes to do it is totally worth it because it's amazing," Bertram said. "It was one of my best shoots, hands down."

A behind-the-scenes look at Bertram's photoshoot from 2015 can be seen here.

Bertram returned for two more photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, making her a three-year veteran.

Here are some of the best pictures from Bertram's other photoshoots:

Bertram last appeared in the 2017 issue of SI Swim's magazine.

You can view all of Bertram's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.