Photos: Safarina El-Badry Nance Is An SI Swim Search Finalist

Safarina El-Badry Nance is an SI Swim Search finalist, making her debut in the iconic magazine this year.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is set to hit newsstands later this week, but it'll be released online on Monday morning.

The astrophysicist and National Science Foundation graduate research fellow at Cal has a growing following on social media, where she pursues both modeling and science.

El-Badry Nance is also a women's health advocate. She was diagnosed with the cancer-causing BRCA2 genetic mutation and underwent a preventive double mastectomy when she was 26 years old.

The astrophysicist speaks out on the importance of genetic testing, self checks and preventative medicine.

