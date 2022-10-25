Photos: Samantha Hoopes' Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Model Samantha Hoopes attends the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Celebration at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic) Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

One of the most iconic models to suit up for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is Samantha Hoopes.

In 2014, Hoopes made her debut with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Her first year in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine included a "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Shooting in St. Lucia, the crew painted on a tie-dye swimsuit on her.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Hoopes' tie-dye photoshoot.

Hoopes returned for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 to mark a seven-year run with the company.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has shared photos from those shoots on their social media pages.

You can view all of Hoopes' photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.