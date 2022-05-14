Photos: SI Swimsuit Model Marquita Pring Is Back For A Third Time

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - JULY 23: Brooks Nader (L) and Marquita Pring attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebration of the launch of the 2021 Issue at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on July 23, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit) Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

In just a few days, the latest edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will finally be released to the public.

There will be plenty of new faces in the upcoming release, but there are a few established veterans coming back as well. One of those is Marquita Pring, who will be making her third appearance in the SI Swimsuit edition.

Pring is back for her third consecutive year with SI Swim. In a conversation with SI Swim, Pring revealed what was different about this year's shoot.

"Super exciting! I’ve been the designated mountain girl for a little [while now.] But it was awesome to be in the sun, on the beach in Barbados in the middle of winter. I haven’t gotten to do that before."

Asked about any funny moments during the shoot, Pring said they were just too focused on the cold.

"We started in the morning, and it was 19 degrees out," she said. "That’s tough when shooting swimwear! But it’s one of those moments where I was impressed with myself because it was so cold and my work ethic is Let’s do excellent work fast and efficiently. So, I think we banged out like six shots before even 10 a.m."

Check out Marquita Pring in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

