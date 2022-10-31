Photos: Tori Praver's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

Getty Images.

Happy Halloween, everyone.

We've already seen some notable costumes go viral on social media this year. Surely, we'll see some more heading into this evening, when the trick-or-treaters are out.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has featured some prominent outfits over the years. None have gone more viral than the "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Prominent swimsuit model Tori Praver once posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Praver's top photos for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue have gone viral, as well.

You can view more from Praver's photoshoots with SI Swimsuit here.