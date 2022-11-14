Photos: Tori Praver's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

LAS VEGAS - FEBRUARY 12: SI swimsuit models Tori Praver and Irina Shayk attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party at LAX on February 12, 2009 in Las Vegas (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Tori Praver is a veteran in the swimsuit modeling game.

The prominent swimsuit model is perhaps best known for her time with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Praver, a highly-accomplished model, posed in "Body Paint" for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, with some of her photos going viral.

Some of Praver's top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos have gone viral on Twitter, as well.

Praver is one of several notable models or athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Only a handful have done the legendary "Body Paint" shoots, though.

