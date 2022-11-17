Photos: World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Going Viral

The 2018 World Cup.

The 2022 Men's World Cup, set to take place in Qatar, is now just days away.

The start of the 2022 Men's World Cup will begin this weekend, with the United States men's national team playing its first game of the tournament on Monday.

Over the years, the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has had a World Cup feel, with some prominent soccer wives and girlfriends posing in "Body Paint" jerseys.

Some prominent soccer wives and girlfriends rocked their significant other's jersey in "Body Paint" ahead of the World Cup in previous years.

Photos and videos from the shoots have gone viral.

The men's side isn't the only one involved in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, either.

Legendary United States women's national team star Alex Morgan has also been featured.

Let the games begin this weekend.