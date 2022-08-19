Look: Robyn Lawley's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Model Robyn Lawley attends the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Celebration at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic) Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Australian model Robyn Lawley made her debut in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2015. Her photoshoot in Wyoming went so well that she returned the following year.

Lawley's second photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit took place in Malta. The very next year, she had a chance to pose for the iconic brand in Mexico.

While all of Lawley's photoshoots came out well, her 2017 experience included some memorable shots.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Lawley's photoshoot from Mexico:

Lawley returned for another photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2018.

Overall, Lawley has appeared in an SI Swim magazine on four separate occasions.

