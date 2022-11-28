Look: Ronda Rousey's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured plenty of prominent athletes over the years, but only a few fighters.

Ronda Rousey is part of that short list.

The former UFC star turned wrestler turned actress has posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue a couple of different times over the years.

Rousey's most famous photoshoot, though, is of course her "Body Paint" photoshoot.

The legendary MMA star posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Rousey is one of several notable athletes to pose in "Body Paint" for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

You can view more from Rousey and her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photoshoot here.