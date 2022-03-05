The Spun

Look: Ronda Rousey’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Ronda Rousey posing for a photo on the red carpet.LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Legendary MMA star Ronda Rousey is among them.

Rousey, one of the top UFC fighters in recent history, posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2016.

Some of Rousey’s top photos for the magazine have been shared on social media.

Rousey is one of a handful of notable athletes to pose in the “bodypaint” style for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. A behind-the-scenes look at Rousey’s bodypaint shoot is available on YouTube.

ronda rousey 2015 web photo x158908_tk1_02247-rawmasterwm.jpg

Walter Loos Jr/Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Rousey is one of several notable athletes to pose for the issue, including Alex MorganGenie BouchardLindsey VonnPaige SpiranacDanica Patrick and Anastasia Ashley, among others.

Who do you want to see posing in 2022?

