Look: Ronda Rousey’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Legendary MMA star Ronda Rousey is among them.

Rousey, one of the top UFC fighters in recent history, posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2016.

Some of Rousey’s top photos for the magazine have been shared on social media.

Ronda Rousey in NOTHING BUT BODY PAINT… 😳 https://t.co/M2iHLTqw6m pic.twitter.com/gfFxxy7zpo — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) September 13, 2018

Rousey is one of a handful of notable athletes to pose in the “bodypaint” style for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. A behind-the-scenes look at Rousey’s bodypaint shoot is available on YouTube.

Rousey is one of several notable athletes to pose for the issue, including Alex Morgan, Genie Bouchard, Lindsey Vonn, Paige Spiranac, Danica Patrick and Anastasia Ashley, among others.

