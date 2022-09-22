Look: Ronda Rousey's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

Ronda Rousey is best known for her work inside the octagon as one of the most accomplished MMA fighters of all-time.

However, she's also done some modeling for SI Swimsuit during her career. Rousey has appeared in two SI Swim issues, in 2015 and 2016.

Her 2016 photoshoot was a unique one, as she and fellow female athletes Lindsay Vonn and Caroline Wozniacki posed on the beach as part of SI's "Body Paint" feature.

You can check out Rousey's photos from that shoot below.

Rousey also retired from MMA in 2016 and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame two years later.

Now, she participates in WWE's SmackDown series. Rousey has also done some acting over the years, appearing in multiple films.

You can view all of Rousey's SI Swimsuit work here.