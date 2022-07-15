Look: Ronda Rousey's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

Ronda Rousey isn't just a UFC legend, she's one of the most popular athletes to ever be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

In 2015, Rousey made her debut with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She was photographed in Captiva, Florida.

Rousey's rookie shoot with SI Swim went so well that she returned for the following year.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has even shared a behind-the-scenes look of Rousey's photoshoot for the "Body Paint" series.

Here are some of Rousey's best photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit:

Rousey hasn't been featured in an issue since 2016, but she's definitely keeping herself occupied. Over the past few years, she has been a key player in the women's division for the WWE.

You can view Rousey's full photoshoot with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here