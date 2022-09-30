Look: Ronda Rousey's Coolest 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 14: UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey of the United States steps off the scale during the UFC 193 weigh-in at Etihad Stadium on November 14, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

UFC legend Ronda Rousey made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2015. The following year, she was named one of three cover models.

The second photoshoot that Rousey had with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit took place in Petit St. Vincent. She wore nothing but body paint.

Rousey joked about this experience, saying "I think this is the longest I've just like walked around naked since I was like 10."

A behind-the-scenes look at Rousey's photoshoot from 2016 can be seen here.

Rousey is one of several athletes to pose for the "Body Paint" series.

The final product on Rousey was impressive to say the least.

Here are some of the top photos of Rousey:

Rousey has not appeared in another issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit since this iconic photoshoot. That doesn't mean we've seen the last of her though.

You can view all of Rousey's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.