Look: Ronda Rousey's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured plenty of notable athletes over the years, but only a handful of elite fighters.

Ronda Rousey is part of that latter group.

The longtime UFC star, who has since gotten into wrestling and acting, has gone viral for her "Body Paint" photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Some of Rousey's top photos have trended on social media.

Rousey is one of several notable athletes to pose in "Body Paint" for the photoshoot.

Some of her best shots have trended on social media.

Perhaps we'll see another combat sport veteran or two fighting for a spot in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The 2023 edition of the magazine will be out later this year.