Look: Samantha Hoopes' First Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Model Samantha Hoopes attends the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Celebration at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic) Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Samantha Hoopes has appeared in a plethora of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues. With that being said, let's revisit her first photoshoot with the iconic brand.

Hoopes made her SI Swim debut in 2014. Her rookie photoshoot took place in St. Lucia.

In addition to posing in various swimsuits, Hoopes took a few photos in nothing but body paint. It was a unique experience for her.

A behind-the-scenes look at Hoopes' rookie photoshoot can be seen here.

This photoshoot was just the start of Hoopes' run with SI Swim.

Hoopes has also appeared in every issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit from 2015-2020.

Here are some of her top photos:

Hoopes uses her platform to promote body positivity. She currently has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

It's possible Hoopes returns for another photoshoot with SI Swim at some point in the coming years.

All of Hoopes' photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can be seen here.