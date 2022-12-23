Look: Samantha Hoopes' Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Model Samantha Hoopes attends the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Celebration at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic) Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

There aren't a lot of models who have been featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as many times as Samantha Hoopes.

Hoopes, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2014, had the chance to pose in body paint for her rookie photoshoot.

Even though this was an unusual experience for Hoopes, she enjoyed her time in St. Lucia.

"I think the body painting as a rookie is incredible," Hoopes said. "It couldn't have been a better experience."



Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Hoopes in body paint:

Hoopes last appeared in the 2020 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Overall, Hoopes has appeared in seven different issues of the iconic magazine.

Hoopes uses her platform to promote body positivity. She currently has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Maybe, just maybe, Hoopes will return for a future issue.

You can view all of Hoopes' body paint photos with SI Swimsuit here.