SI Swimsuit Model's Reaction To Seeing Herself In Magazine Goes Viral

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Katie Austin is thrilled about her debut appearance in the 2022 edition of the project.

On Thursday, the fitness personality posted a TikTok sharing her reaction to opening the magazine for the first time.

Austin unveiled her full two-page spread to her more than 700,000 followers on TikTok.

To learn more about Austin, here's her bio on the SI Swimsuit page:

"Katie Austin is a fitness personality, entrepreneur and host. The daughter of fitness icon Denise Austin, health and exercise have always been a part of Katie’s life. A Division I lacrosse player at USC, she has grown her workout brand to over 1.5 million social media followers, an app, a YouTube talkshow, online programs and more. In addition to her fitness-centered enterprises, Katie co-hosted a show on FOX Sports West for two years and has hosted at the Super Bowl and NBA Awards, to name a few. She was honored on Create + Cultivates Top 100 Women in Digital list and was named by Seventeen as one of the top 10 fitness Instagrams to follow."

