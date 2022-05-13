Social Media Star Olivia Ponton Reacts To Being Named SI Swimsuit Rookie

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: (L-R) Olivia Ponton, Anna Shumate and Emma Brooks attend the FARFETCH Beauty Launch Party on May 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for FARFETCH) Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be released next week, and Olivia Ponton will be one of the rookies featured in it.

Ponton is on the fast track to stardom. At 19 years old, she already has 3.5 million followers on Instagram and 7.8 million followers on TikTok.

Not only is Ponton making an impact in the modeling industry, she's becoming a prominent figure in the LGBTQ+ community. During Pride Month 2021, she came out as bisexual.

Back in December, Ponton shared the news with her followers that she'll be an SI Swim rookie for the 2022 issue.

"I’m shaking from excitement as I write this. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED…. @si_swimsuit thank you thank you for being such an incredible team to work with," Ponton wrote on Instagram. "So much love for each and every one of you. I can’t comprehend how lucky and blessed I am to be apart of the SI family. THANK YOU THANK YOU:) Dreams really do come true."

Ponton is hoping she can inspire young girls around the world to be the healthiest version of themselves, both mentally and physically.

"For me, working out is an hour of time for myself and an opportunity to step away from my phone," Ponton said. "On a typical day, I probably spend around 6-8 hours staring at a screen, which I know is horrible for me. A hard workout provides me an escape for one hour during my day, where I can let my mind be free of social media."

Ponton, along with several other models, will be featured in the SI Swim issue when it launches on May 16.

