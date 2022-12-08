Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Family Mourning Death

254296 14: (L-R) Models Georgianna Robertson, Stacey Williams, Rebecca Romijn, Jule Campbell, Valeria Mazza and Tyra Banks stand at a Sports Illustrated promotional event January 23, 1996 in New York City. Banks and Mazza shared the cover of the 33rd Swimsuit Issue. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Liaison) Evan Agostini/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family will be dealing with heavy hearts this holiday season.

Jule Campbell, the founding editor of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, has passed away. She was 96 years old.

Campbell was considered a pioneer in the fashion and publishing industries. In the 1960s, her vision for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit came to light.

One of the first things Campbell suggested was placing models' names on the pages of the magazine. Sports Illustrated said that decision gave models an identity, in addition to making them as important as the fashion featured in the magazine.

"I wanted them to look like real people that were beautiful, and I think our audience related to that," Campbell said.

Campbell's determination to promote women helped out household names like Cheryl Tiegs, Christie Brinkley, Paulina Porizkova, Tyra Banks, Elle Macpherson and Kathy Ireland.

“Jule Campbell created a hugely storied brand that has led to the success of so many women and brands and individuals,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said. “And it’s not just swimsuit models that she’s impacted; it’s the businesses behind the swimwear industry, as well. Jule was a creative in every sense of the word.”

Campbell's impact will be felt for generations to come.

Our thoughts are with Campbell's loves ones.