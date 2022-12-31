Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Reveals Wardrobe Malfunction

MIAMI, FL - MAY 10: Brooks Nader attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Issue Launch at Seaspice on May 10, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

If you're in the modeling game, you've probably experienced a wardrobe malfunction or two.

It's just part of the game.

Unfortunately, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue veteran Brooks Nader experienced one in pretty embarrassing fashion.

“Everyone was staring at me and then all the production started to come up [and] like really gather on set and look at me like I was an alien,” she explained to SI Swimsuit. “And I was just doing my thing, whatever, and then all of a sudden, I looked up and [my] tank had fallen into the middle of my boobs and my two boobs were just flying out, flapping in the wind.”

Nader, who first joined the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue family in 2019, said it took a while for everyone to say something.

“I was just like doing my thing,” the Louisiana native continued. “The fact that I didn’t notice though is concerning. I was lost in the moment. I was free as a bird.”

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 14: Vita Sikordina, Hyunjoo Hwang , Jasmine Sanders, Haley Kalil, Halima Aden, Brooks Nader, Christie Valdiserri, Camille Kostek, Djaniel Carter, Miki Hamano and Kathy Jacobs pose during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Miami Swim Week At W South Beach - Front Row/Backstage at WET poolside lounge at W South Beach on July 14, 2019 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Nader, who has one million followers on social media, continues to widen her reach on social media.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue veteran spent the holidays back in Louisiana.

Happy New Year, Brooks.