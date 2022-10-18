Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Reveals 2 Rookies Of The Year

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Christen Harper attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic) (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit names a Rookie of the Year for each issue of the iconic magazine. This year, SI Swim announced that two models earned this title.

Katie Austin and Christen Harper have been named the 2022 Rookies of the Year.

Cindy Kimberly, Duckie Thot, Georgina Burke, Kamie Crawford, Maye Musk and Olivia Ponton also made their debuts in the 2022 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Since Austin and Harper received this honor, they'll be invited back for next year's magazine.

SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day explained the decision to go with Austin and Harper as the 2022 Rookies of the Year.

"This whole brand is what you guys represent—fabulous people supporting each other, doing their thing bigger and better all the time," Day said. "Really motivated, smart individuals who keep creating opportunities for themselves and keep growing. You do it for each other, and you do it for random strangers and you do it for us. It’s pretty awesome. There’s never been two more worthy people.

Austin and Harper were selected as Swim Search finalists in 2021. Fast forward to 2022, and they're being recognized as Rookies of the Year.

Congratulations to Katie Austin and Christen Harper.