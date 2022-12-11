Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Racy 'Body Paint' Photos

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JULY 18: Alex Morgan of USA poses with the Best Player award after the championship match between United States and Canada as part of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship at BBVA Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images) Jam Media/Getty Images

Alex Morgan is one of the most popular female athletes in the entire world.

The legendary United States women's soccer star has been dominant on the field, starring for the USWNT in the World Cup and the Olympics, leading to championships and gold medals.

She's been quite successful off the field, too.

Morgan, who has millions of followers across social media platforms, has even posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Unsurprisingly, the sports world is big fans of Morgan's "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Some of her top photos have gone viral.

"Not a Soccer Fan, but WOW she is Stunningly Gorgeous!" another fan added.

"She’s a goddess," another fan wrote.

"Does anyone know the painter she is referring to? Joanne? What is her last name or company name? I would love to follow her work. So cool! Love the painted on suits. Looks so real and Alex looks amazing. Thanks for sharing!" another fan added.

"Very nicely and tastefully done. And Alex has nothing to be ashamed about for sure! She looks mighty good!" one fan wrote.

Morgan gets a lot of praise, both on and off the field, during her soccer career.

Perhaps we'll see her posing for a fourth time in 2023....