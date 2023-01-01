Sports World Reacts To Racy Alex Morgan Swimsuit Photos

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 02: Alex Morgan of USA looks on during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 02, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan is obviously known for her dominant play on the soccer field over the years.

The United States women's national team star has dominated on the pitch for more than a decade. Morgan is still going strong on the field, too.

But Morgan has been a big-time star off the field, too.

The United States women's national team star has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times. Some of her best "Body Paint" photos have gone viral.

Sports fans are big-time supporters of Morgan and her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoots.

"Does anyone know the painter she is referring to? Joanne? What is her last name or company name? I would love to follow her work. So cool! Love the painted on suits. Looks so real and Alex looks amazing. Thanks for sharing!" another fan added.

"Not a Soccer Fan, but WOW she is Stunningly Gorgeous!" another fan added.

"She’s a goddess," another fan wrote.

"Very nicely and tastefully done. And Alex has nothing to be ashamed about for sure! She looks mighty good!" one fan wrote.

Some of Morgan's top shots have trended on social media, as well.

Morgan is one of several notable athletes to pose in "Body Paint" for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

You can view more from Morgan here.