Sports World Reacts To Caroline Wozniacki's Best Swimsuit Photos

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 27: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates winning a point in her women's singles final against Simona Halep of Romania on day 13 of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 27, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has had a tennis feel over the years.

From Serena Williams to Genie Bouchard to Sloane Stephens to Venus Williams, several prominent tennis stars have posed for the legendary magazine issue.

Caroline Wozniacki is in that group, too.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has shared some of Woznacki's best swimsuit photos over the years.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue fans are big supporters of the tennis star.

"One of my favorite tennis players (along with Maria Sharapova)," one fan wrote.

"Caroline should do modeling more often," one fan added.

"Well done Caroline, you look fantastic," one fan admitted.

Wozniacki is one of several top tennis players to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

