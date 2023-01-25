Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Swimsuit Photos

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Paige Spiranac is a standout golfer, having played collegiately and on the professional tour.

The prominent sports media personality is quite the model, as well.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at Arizona and San Diego State, has shared some of her top swimsuit photos on social media. They've gone viral over the years.

Spiranac has also posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She's one of several notable sports personalities to pose in the issue.

She showed off her golf skills in the magazine, too.

Many in the sports world have praised Spiranac for her appearance in the issue.

Paige is good! Beauty, talent..the complete package," one fan wrote.

"You just Look Beautiful in anything You Wear !" one fan added.

"You are beautiful. At this point it is an art form," another fan wrote on social media.

Perhaps we'll see Paige in the 2023 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.