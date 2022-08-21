Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Best Swimsuit Photos

(Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan has accomplished just about everything you can on a soccer field, from winning World Cups and Olympic gold medals to setting countless goal records.

She's pretty accomplished off the field, too.

In fact, Morgan has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue three separate times.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has had a soccer feel in recent years, including in 2019, when four USWNT stars posed for the edition.

However, Morgan is the clear veteran of the group.

Fans love seeing Morgan in the issue.

"She deserves the cover of ANY magazine!" one fan tweeted.

"Okay, but where does the USWNT find such talented AND beautiful players, it’s like they have the entire package," another fan admitted.

"She should be on the cover of EVERY magazine ugh she's so gorgeous Imma faint," one fan added.

You can view Alex's full photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.